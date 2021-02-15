K-State to host virtual conference on attracting, retaining diverse teachers

Garden City Telegram

Kansas State University's College of Education and its Center for Intercultural and Multilingual Advocacy are co-hosting a virtual conference on a critical teaching need: attracting and retaining students of color to the profession.

The event, Beyond Envisioning Equity: Situating Teacher of Color Voices, will be held March 5-6.

It will feature national scholars, education practitioners and members of the larger educations community.

The conference will highlight intersectionality; higher education recruitment, advising and retention; recruiting, inducting, mentoring and retaining teachers of color; preparing white educators for pedagogical action; and education policy.

Featured speakers include Travis Bristol from the University of California Berkeley, Davis Dixon from Hampton University, Ashley Griffin of Bowie State University, Belinda Flores of the University of Texas and Felicia Mensah from Teachers College at Columbia University.

The speakers will seek to inform efforts to initiate and sustain change in schools and communities by engaging attendees in critical conversations and providing actionable recommendations and resources for further steps.

Additionally, the conference will feature the debut of the K-State College of Education's documentary "Besitos," which provides an inside look at how BESITOS, the Bilingual/Bicultural Education Students Interacting to Obtain Success, recruitment and retention program model which ran from 1999 to 2013, provided a gateway to higher education for more than 200 students and graduated more than 100 teachers of color who now serve and lead in schools across Kansas and beyond.

The fee to attend for undergraduate and graduate students is $29. For full conference details and registration, go to bit.ly/Beyond-Envisioning.