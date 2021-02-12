Ways to schedule vaccine appointments

FCHD release

To increase accessibility and to best meet the needs of our community, eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through an online enrollment form, email, or calling one of the Finney County mass vaccination partners.

Appointments are currently open to individuals who live or work in Finney County in the following population groups:

• Those from Phase 1 not yet vaccinated (healthcare personnel; long term-care facility employees and residents) • First responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

• Licensed clergy • Persons aged 65 and older

The Finney County Health Department anticipate opening up additional eligibility next week. Updates will be announced through social media, www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub, and through local media. There are six ways eligible individuals can make an appointment:

• Online Enrollment Form: at www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub

• Email: ficovaccine@gmail.com

• Call: Finney County Health Department at (620) 272-3600

• Call: Finney County Mass Vaccination Clinic at (620) 272-3605

• Call: Genesis Family Health at (620) 275-1766

• Call: LiveWell Finney County at (620) 765-1185

If you have already made an appointment or have been contacted to schedule your appointment, please do not enroll again. Individuals who have already contacted Finney County Health Department or who are on the waitlist will be contacted by our staff to schedule an appointment first.

Although we expect vaccination availability and distribution to continue to increase, please continue to take preventative actions to protect yourself and our community. Widespread vaccination will take time and we must remain diligent. Practice social distancing and stay six (6) feet away from other people. Wear a facemask in public spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitize frequently used items.