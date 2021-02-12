USD 457 BOE to meet virtually Monday

Garden City Telegram

The next meeting of the Garden City Public Schools Board of Education will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. The district is holding the meeting virtually due to the weather conditions. The community can view the board meeting live by going to www.youtube.com/usd457.

The Board will hear a building report from Charles Stones Intermediate Center, a report on the district audit, a goals update, the professional development plan, and a COVID update. The complete agenda can be found at: www.gckschools.com/b__o__e_/agenda___minutes_20-21.

Requests to make public comments during the meeting must be made in advance by 12 p.m. the same day, Feb. 15. Requests should be made directly to Stephanie DeLoach, USD 457 Board Clerk, at sdeloach@gckschools.com or by phone at 620-805-7012.

Pursuant to the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and per guidance delivered by the Kansas Attorney General, the meeting will remain open and accessible to the public.