SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,941 as of Thursday, with a constant of 113 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are three individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,167 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 61 cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to eight percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw six new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,516 as of Friday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,749. Grant County increased by four cases as of Friday for a total of 921. Haskell and Stevens Counties each added two cases for totals of 406 and 542, respectively. Morton and Stanton Counties added one case each for totals of 237 and 180, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,941

Ford - 5,516

Grant - 921

Gray - 548

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 406

Kearny - 552

Lane - 124

Meade - 483

Morton - 237

Scott - 565

Seward - 3,749

Stanton - 180

Stevens - 542

Wichita Co. - 213

The state of Kansas has over 286,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.