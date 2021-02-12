Cecil O'Brate documentary to premiere Feb. 14

Garden City Telegram

A documentary on Garden City resident Cecil O'Brate will air nationally on Fox Business on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.

Titled Titans of Business, The Cecil O'Brate Story, follows the true-life story of Cecil O'Brate, a businessman and entrepreneur, from growing up during the Great Depression to becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs and businessmen in Kansas.

O'Brate said the documentary is an important moment in his life.

"I’m excited to share my life story with friends, my local community, and fellow businessmen and businesswomen from across the country,” O’Brate said. “I believe the American Dream is still alive. I’m a product of what you can achieve in this great country if you put your mind to it, work hard, and make it happen.”

O'Brate was born in Enid, Okla., in November 1928, and due to growing up in the Great Depression he has always had a passion change his fortune.

Since 1948, O'Brate has been a farmer, ranchers, banker, developer, oilman and serial entrepreneur.

In 1966 he purchased Palmer Manufacturing and Tank Company taking it from a small business with only two employees to a multi-million dollar company with over 200 employees. Then, in 1984 O'Brate began investing in oil and gas ventures which led to the founding of American Warrior, Inc. one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in the state of Kansas.

Most recently he has focused on development in Garden City, which he has called home for over 60 years. O'Brate lives here with his wife, Frances, who he married in 1948. The couple has four children, Patrick, Michael, Steve and Mark, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.