SWKS COVID-19 update

Finney County added 11 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,941 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 113 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,165 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 57 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to eight percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 14 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,510 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 3,746. Grant County increased by three cases as of Wednesday for a total of 917. Kearny and Meade Counties added two cases each for totals of 552 and 483, respectively. Stevens County also added two cases for a total of 540. Lane and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 124 and 213, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,941

Ford - 5,510

Grant - 917

Gray - 548

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 404

Kearny - 552

Lane - 124

Meade - 483

Morton - 236

Scott - 565

Seward - 3,746

Stanton - 179

Stevens - 540

Wichita Co. - 213

The state of Kansas has over 284,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.