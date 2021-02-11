Senior food box program in Lakin has openings

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Food Bank and Kearny County Senior Center have openings for the USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is available in Kearny County to those age 60 and up who qualify by meeting income requirements.

Interested seniors must fill out an application and provide the following: proof of identification, proof of income (Social Security statement) and proof of address. Once approved, they will receive a monthly food box.

Applications are available by calling Debi at the Kansas Food Bank at 316-265-3663.

Food packages include a variety of foods such as nonfat dry and ultra-high temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry or fish and canned fruits and vegetables.

Income guidelines: $1,383 for a household of one; $1,868 for a household of two; $2,353 for a household of three; and $2,839 for a household of four.