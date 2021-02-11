National Sorghum Producers to hold virtual forum March 1

Garden City Telegram

National Sorghum Producers will hold a virtual forum on March 1 to honor the 2020 Sorghum Yield Contest winners and to address relatives issues and advancements in the industry.

The event will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in advance of the Commodity Classic, which is typically held in-person, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, all events will be held virtually this year.

Reece Cannady, U.S. Grains Council manager for trade will be the keynote speaker and Florentino Lopen, Sorghum Checkoff director, will overview opportunities relating to current markets and sorghum demand.

Brent Bean, Sorghum Checkoff Agronomy director, will also give updates on the number one producer requested advancement in sorghum seed technology – improved grass control with herbicide tolerant sorghum.

The first 50 farmers to RSVP to the event at sorghumgrowers.com/yield2020, will receive a Sorghum: The Smart Choice t-shirt and a pair of NSP cotton gloves.