Garden City Telegram

The annual Great Backyard Bird Count will begin Friday and run through Monday.

Each year during the second weekend of February the Great Backyard Bird County is held to help people around the world come together to watch, learn about, count and celebrate birds.

Educators at Lee Richardson Zoo will be available to help people participate in the event by providing a free, online program on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. where they will answer questions, highlight common native species and teach viewers how to download the apps and how to submit their sightings.

Email zoo.education@gardencityks.us for more information and to receive a link to the program.

Started by the Cornell Lab of Orinthology, participant of all ages and experience are asked to watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once during the weekend and to share their findings with Cornell.

The event seeks to provide a global snapshot of bird populations that allows scientists to follow migration tends and the population status of a variety of species.

the information contributes to the conservation of thousands of bird species.

268,674 participants in 2020 identified 27,270,156 birds representing 6,942 species in 194 countries.

Sightings can be submitted online at birdcount.org or on smartphones using either the Merlin Bird ID app or the eBird Mobile app.