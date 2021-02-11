Finney County Museum closed for weekend

Garden City Telegram

With high temperatures expected to reach only the single-digit range this weekend, the Finney County Historical Museum will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14. The museum will also be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.

Regular winter exhibit hours of 1-5 p.m. will remain in effect before and after those dates, along with office hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, but there will be no Saturday or Sunday hours this weekend.

With regular hours resuming Feb. 15, the museum’s February Evening at the Museum program at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 will take place as scheduled. Also offered at noon today, the presentation will cover the history of Garden City’s Sabine and Calkins Halls, historic educational structures dating to the early 20th Century, featuring photographs and information shared by Johnetta Hebrlee, museum education coordinator.

The museum is located adjacent to Lee Richardson Zoo at 403 S. Fourth Street in Garden City’s Finnup Park. Information is available at 620-272-3664.