Dodge City bishop accused of abuse of a minor

Allegations of abuse of a minor have been made against Bishop John B. Brungardt of the Catholic Diocese of Dodge City.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation as been notified of the allegations.

Effective immediately, the Congregation for Bishops has appointed Most Rev. Gerald Vincke, Bishop of Salina as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dodge City.

Bishop Brungardt denies the allegations and has stepped aside from his duties.

To report abuse, contact law enforcement.

Additionally, if an allegation involves a bishop, it can be reported to the bishop third-party reporting system at 1-800-276-1562 or online at reportbishopabuse.org.