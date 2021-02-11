Ag-Producers Co-Op invests in Skyland Grain

Garden City Telegram

Kansas-based agricultural company Skyland Grain, LLC and Texas-based cooperative, Ag Producers Co-op, have signed an agreement for Ag. Producers Co-op to invest in the Skyland Grain effective April 1.

Gregg Allen, CEO of Ag. Producers Co-op, said scale and diversification, both in services and geography, are important to the cooperative model that serves local farmers.

"Skyland Grain is a unique and evolved cooperative partnership that allows us to provide our member-owners with greater risk management and the benefits of size," he said. "Culturally, we also fit well together."

David Cron, CEO of Skyland Grain, agrees.

"Skyland Grain and Ag Producers Co-op are both strong and progressive companies. This relationship will offer outstanding opportunities to all of our farmer-owners across Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and West Texas," he said. "Together, we create a stable and progressive future for our members."

Skyland Grain is headquartered in Ulysses and began operation on Aug. 1, 2004 with Johnson Cooperative Grain, Co. and ADM Grain Co., as the founding parent companies.