Zoo black rhino calf receives his name

Garden City Telegram

After a week of voting, the results have been tabulated. The name for the black rhino calf, born on Jan. 20 at Lee Richardson Zoo, is Ayubu. Ayubu is Swahili for perseverance which is a quality a critically endangered species definitely needs.

Ayubu weighed around 90 lbs when he was born. For comparison, his father who is 7 years old, weighs 2,570 pounds. Ayubu and his mom have been spending time indoors bonding. The calf is putting on weight and developing his coordination, speed, and ‘rhino-tude’ (rhino attitude). He has also started nibbling at the same food his mom and dad eat. Video updates will be posted on the zoo website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel until conditions permit mom and calf to go outside.

Eastern black rhinos are native to eastern Africa (Kenya and Tanzania). They are listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature). They are the rarest of the three remaining black rhino subspecies. Poaching for their horn continues to be the biggest threat to their survival. Conservation and management efforts have resulted in a slow increase in population numbers in recent years. To learn more about how you can help black rhinos go to International Rhino Foundation (rhinos.org).