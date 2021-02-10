Eligible populations can schedule vaccination online

FCHD release

Finney County residents in the eligible population groups can now utilize Zocdoc to view open appointment times and schedule their COVID-19 vaccination. Zocdoc will streamline the scheduling process, increase transparency regarding available doses, and keep residents informed as to the appropriate steps to take regarding their vaccinations.

Individuals in the following population groups can make an appointment:

• Those from Phase 1 not yet vaccinated (healthcare personnel; long-term care facility employees and residents)

• First responders (law enforcement, firefights, corrections)

• Licensed clergy

• People aged 65 and older

Finney County residents can schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine.

To increase the efficiency of processing vaccination appointments, if you are not in one of these population groups, please do not make an appointment. If you make an appointment when you are not eligible, your appointment will be canceled or you will be turned away at the time of your appointment.

If you have already received an appointment time, please do not schedule an appointment through Zocdoc. Individuals already on the waitlist should not make an appointment through Zocdoc as they will be contacted by our staff to schedule an appointment first.

Although we expect vaccination availability and distribution to continue to increase, please continue to take preventative actions to protect yourself and our community. Widespread vaccination will take time and we must remain diligent. Practice social distancing and stay six (6) feet away from other people. Wear a cloth facemask in public spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitize frequently used items.

For vaccination resources, the appointment form, and Zocdoc FAQs, please visit https://www.finneycounty.org/810/COVID-19-Vaccination.