SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,927 as of Monday, with a decrease to 125 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,110 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 48 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to eight percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw six new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,496 as of Monday. Seward County added five positive cases to its total of 3,735. Grant and Haskell Counties each increased by two cases as of Monday for totals of 914 and 404, respectively.

Kearny and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 550 and 123, respectively. Scott, Stevens and Wichita Counties added one case each for totals of 565, 538 and 212, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,927

Ford - 5,496

Grant - 914

Gray - 548

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 404

Kearny - 550

Lane - 123

Meade - 481

Morton - 236

Scott - 565

Seward - 3,735

Stanton - 179

Stevens - 538

Wichita Co. - 212

The state of Kansas has over 282,900 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.