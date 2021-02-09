Museum's history programs continue this week

Garden City Telegram

The next set of free evening and noon-hour history programs offered by the Finney County Historical Society are set for noon on Feb. 10 and 7 p.m. Feb. 16 as part of the History at High Noon and Evening at the Museum series.

Both presentations will tell the story of Sabine and Calkins Halls, historic Garden City educational buildings dating to the early 20th Century. Winter-spring sessions for 2021 are taking place with socially-distanced seating and additional COVID-19 precautions. Each is scheduled in the Mary Regan Conference Room of the Finney County Museum, 403 S. Fourth Street in Garden City’s Finnup Park, with access via the north entrance.

Programs are sponsored by the Southern Council of the AT&T Pioneers and take place at noon the second Wednesday and 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of January, February, March and April. The February programs, by Museum Education Coordinator Johnetta Hebrlee, will feature photos and information about the two structures on Garden City’s Buffalo Jones Avenue that originally served as home to Garden City High School and later Garden City Community College. Sabine Hall, built in 1910 and still in use as Sabine Apartments, stands at Eighth and Buffalo Jones; while Calkins Hall, demolished in 1979-80, was located just to the west.

Additional programs include “Influenza 1918,” set for noon March 10 and 7 p.m. March 16; and “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail,” at noon April 14 and 7 p.m. April 20.