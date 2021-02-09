GCHS orchestra students chosen for state

Garden City Telegram

Two Garden City High School seniors in orchestra have been selected for the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Orchestra and All-State 56A Band. The virtual auditions were held for the All-state instrumental groups during the first week of January.

John Percival, violin, was selected for the All-State Orchestra and he will rehearse and perform (virtually) with the group. Jayson Resendiz, bass, was selected for the All-State 56A Band, which is comprised of students only from 5A and 6A high schools. He will rehearse and perform (virtually) with the band. The virtual recordings of all the All-State ensembles will be released on Saturday, February 27 during the annual KMEA conference.