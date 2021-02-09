Early child screening clinic set for Friday

Garden City Telegram

Garden City USD 457 will hold a free screening clinic for children three to five years of age who are Garden City residents. The clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut.

The screening will take approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills.

Appointments may be made by calling the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 620-805-7500. If unable to keep your appointment the day of the screening, contact Garfield Early Childhood Center at 620-805-7500.