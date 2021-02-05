SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added three new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,916 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 138 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are five individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 9,970 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 89 cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 10 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 11 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,490 as of Friday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 3,730. Grant County increased by two cases for a total of 912. Stanton and Stevens Counties also added two cases each for totals of 179 an 537, respectively. Haskell and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 402 and 236, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,916

Ford - 5,490

Grant - 912

Gray - 548

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 402

Kearny - 549

Lane - 122

Meade - 481

Morton - 236

Scott - 564

Seward - 3,730

Stanton - 179

Stevens - 537

Wichita Co. - 211

The state of Kansas has over 281,500 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.