Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Camille Nicole Green, 31, 2116 B St., was arrested at 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 29 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/ revoked.

Cameron Michael Taylor, 30, 2007 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 30 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; criminal possession of weapon by a felon; interference with a law enforcement officer; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen property.

Vashon Leconner Telfair, 44, transient, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 31 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Ahmed Dhobow Abdulle, 39, 414 W. Mary St., was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 on allegations of possession of a stimulant (2); traffic contraband in a correction/care facility (2); use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (2).

Jaqueline Hernandez. 19, Dodge City, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. on Feb. 3 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; possession of marijuana.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Noelia Airean Fay Ortiz, 25, transient, was arrested at 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 on allegations of possession of a depressant; possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Jose Emiliano Castrellon-Lopez, 51, 4101 E. US Highway 50, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. on Jan. 31 on allegations of driving under the influence; ignition interlock device.