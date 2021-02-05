GCCC to allow limited number of fans at games

GCCC Sports Information Services

Following the Jayhawk Conference's decision to begin allowing fans at athletic events, Garden City Community College has announced that beginning on Feb. 11, fans will be allowed back for games, at a 25 percent capacity.

"We are excited to start taking initial steps of welcoming spectators back to GCCC events," College President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said. "Our student athletes and the college overall are excited to begin moving things back to normal and having our great and loyal Buster fans and supporters back in the stands."

A total number of spectators of 385 will be permitted at home basketball and volleyball games, with 150 of those tickets allotted for students. Reserved season-ticket holders will be given priority status, with the remaining seats being left open to the general public. In addition, administration has made the decision to not allow fans from visiting teams.

For the 2020-21 season, Garden City Community College will be utilizing HomeTown Ticketing, one of the nation's top digital platforms. All tickets will be free of charge and sold exclusively online at gobroncbusters.com.

Fans will not be given entrance to any event without a digital pass, and no tickets will be sold at the door. All seating will be general admission with no reserved sections. Spectators will be required to wear a mask and socially distance, with every other row being blocked off. Anyone who enters the building will be subject to a temperature check. There will be no concessions and fans are prohibited from bringing in any food or drinks.

In Conestoga Arena, the north side of the gym will be designated as general admission. Students will be directed to sections D and E with the upper mezzanine as overflow. The south side of the arena will be used for home and visiting teams. Doors to the building will lock 30 minutes after the start of the men's basketball game and each volleyball match.