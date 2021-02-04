GCHS students inducted into National Honor Society

Garden City Telegram

Several Garden City High School students have been inducted into the National Honor Society. There are 35 new members that have been inducted into the chapter.

The new inductees include: Joel Bellows, Holly Bridges, Alexa Cannaly, Lezette Cantaros, Isaiah Casados, Joel Contreras, Kenji Craig, Arlette Garcia, Jimena Gil Espinosa, Jaelyn Grim, Andrea Hernandez, Anissa Hinojas, Jorge Hinojosa, Joselyn Hoff, Cierra Huber, Isabel Huggard, Vivian Le, Alexis Lemons, Makenna Metheny.

Caleb Metzen, Lilly Moore, Austin Morren, Audrey Norquest, Edgar Olguin, Claudia Petit-Fraire, Quan Pham, Crystal Reyes, Kelvin Rico, Sage Riggs, Kristin Roth, Brandon Springston, Jessie Standley, Delaney Tesch, Caleb Tewell, and Isabella Torres.

Students are selected through an application process. To be eligible for membership, students must have high academic standards. Members must also meet high standards of leadership, service and character. Selection is made by a faculty council.

Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.

The National Honor Society (NHS) is the nation's premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since their beginnings in 1921.