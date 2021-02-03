SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added five new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,902 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 151 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 9,943 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 32 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 10 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 17 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,479 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,719. Scott County increased by five cases as of Wednesday for a total of 564 while Meade County added four cases for a total of 482. Morton and Stevens Counties each added three cases for totals of 235 and 535, respectively.

Gray County also added three cases for a total of 548. Stanton County addd two cases for a total of 177. Kearny and Lane Counties added one case each for totals of 549 and 122, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,902

Ford - 5,479

Grant - 910

Gray - 548

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 401

Kearny - 549

Lane - 122

Meade - 482

Morton - 235

Scott - 564

Seward - 3,719

Stanton - 177

Stevens - 535

Wichita Co. - 211

The state of Kansas has over 278,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.