Huber memorial blood drive this week

Garden City Telegram

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive this week in Garden City in memory of Madison Huber.

Born eight weeks early on Jan. 30, 2019, Madison and her surviving twin sister, Savanna, weighed just three pounds each. Madison lived for 108 days.

“Helping others seems like a fitting way to remember our Madison,” said Meghan Huber, Madison’s mother. “The timing of the blood drive is also very special to our family as we mark the second-year anniversary of the date Madison received her first blood transfusion. We want to remember her and help make sure others have blood when they need it. But we can’t do it alone.”

The drive will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 5 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 615 JC St.

All donors coming to give will receive an In Memory of Madison coffee mug and will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card to Patrick Dugan’s Coffie House. Last year’s blood drive in memory of Madison collected 38 donations. The goal for this year’s drive is 39.

To make an appointment at the blood drive in memory of Madison, simply download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code Madison.

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.