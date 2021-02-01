SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,881 as of Friday, with a decrease to 197 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are nine individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 9,809 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 76 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 14 percent.

Monday numbers for Finney County are unavailable from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw three new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,462 as of Monday. Seward County added 13 positive cases to its total of 3,717. Grant County increased by four cases as of Monday, for a total of 910, while Gray County added two cases for a total of 545. Scott and Stevens Counties also added two cases each for totals of 559 and 532, respectively.

Lane and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 121 and 232, respectively. Stanton and Wichita Counties also added on case each for totals of 175 and 211, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,881

Ford - 5,462

Grant - 910

Gray - 545

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 401

Kearny - 548

Lane - 121

Meade - 478

Morton - 232

Scott - 559

Seward - 3,717

Stanton - 175

Stevens - 532

Wichita Co. - 211

The state of Kansas has 276,600 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.