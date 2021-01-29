SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,881 as of Friday, with a decrease to 197 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are nine individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 9,809 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 76 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 14 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 13 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,459 as of Friday. Seward County added seven positive cases to its total of 3,704. Stevens County increased by five cases for a total of 530 while Morton County added four cases for a total of 231. Scott County added three cases for a total of 557 as Grant and Gray Counties each added two cases for totals of 906 and 543, respectively.

Kearny and Meade Counties added two cases each for totals of 548 and 478, respectively. Stanton County also added two cases for a total of 174. Haskell and Lane Counties each added one case as of Friday for totals of 401 and 120, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,881

Ford - 5,459

Grant - 906

Gray - 543

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 401

Kearny - 548

Lane - 120

Meade - 478

Morton - 231

Scott - 557

Seward - 3,704

Stanton - 174

Stevens - 530

Wichita Co. - 210

The state of Kansas has 274,600 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.