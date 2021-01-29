Finney County starts vaccine distribution site

FCHD release

Finney County Health Department, Genesis Family Health, St. Catherine Hospital, and LiveWell Finney County will launch a collaborative approach Feb. 1, 2021 to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Finney County.

To better accommodate this increased vaccination rate, COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building, 209 Lake Ave., in Garden City, to those who have an appointment beginning on Feb. 1.

“We are grateful for these valuable partnerships in which we were able to first test and care for COVID-19 patients, and now vaccinate residents in Finney County,” Colleen Drees, Finney County Health Department Director, said. “This collaboration will allow us to safely and quickly vaccinate as we receive additional doses.”

Finney County residents and businesses in the following population groups can fill out a vaccination enrollment form to register for an appointment:

- Phase 1 [healthcare personnel; long-term care facility employees and residents] who have not yet received a vaccination,

- first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

- licensed clergy

- people aged 65 and older.

Eligible populations will be announced as we navigate through the phase. The enrollment form for both individuals and businesses can be found at www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub.

Vaccinations will be given Monday-Friday by appointment only. Clinic hours will vary depending upon the supply we receive each day and week, and appointment times will be coordinated with the individuals at the time of scheduling. Walk-ins are not accepted in an effort to safely distribute vaccines with appropriate social distancing and to decrease wait time of individuals being vaccinated. Bring work I.D. and/or identification (e.g. driver’s license, Matricula Consular Card, etc.) to the appointment. Masks are required.