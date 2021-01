Garden City Telegram

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday night:

Powerball: 17-33-35-42-52-9; Power Play 3

Lotto America: 1-10-36-38-5; All Star Bonus: 2

Super Kansas Cash: 1-3-4-13-18-20

2 By 2: Red: 3-8; White: 18-20

Pick 3: Midday: 7-6-6; Evening: 8-1-2

Friday’s Mega Millions, 2 By 2 and Pick 3 Evening numbers were not available as of press time.