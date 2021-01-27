SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 23 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,863 as of Tuesday, with 296 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been one additional death, bringing the total to 48 deaths. A total of 9,637 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 56 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 14 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 11 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,446 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 19 positive cases to its total of 3,697. Meade County increased by 12 cases for a total of 476 while Scott County added 11 cases for an overall total of 554. Stevens County added five cases for a total of 525. Haskell County added four cases for a total of 400. Grant County added three cases for a total of 903. Gray and Morton Counties added two cases each for totals of 541 and 227, respectively. Hamilton and Kearny Counties each added one case for totals of 199 and 546, respectively. Wichita County also added one case as of Wednesday, for a total of 210. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,863

Ford - 5,446

Grant - 904

Gray - 541

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 400

Kearny - 546

Lane - 119

Meade - 476

Morton - 227

Scott - 554

Seward - 3,697

Stanton - 172

Stevens - 525

Wichita Co. - 210

The state of Kansas has 272,500 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.