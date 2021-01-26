Vaccinations move to Phase 2

FCHD release

With the receipt of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state of Kansas has moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. The eligible populations will be announced as the Finney County Health receives additional doses and navigate through the phase.

Vaccine enrollment is currently open to the following population groups:

- Those from Phase 1 not yet vaccinated (healthcare personnel; long-term care facility employees and residents) - First responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

- Licensed clergy

- People age 65 and older Finney County residents and businesses can fill out a vaccination enrollment form to register and receive notification of vaccine availability for their phase.

The enrollment form can be found at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=dfe31d6d5ad9496da542f4dc6421954f.

If you have previously contacted Finney County Health Department regarding a COVID19 vaccination and have been added to the waitlist, please do not fill out the above form as your information has already been recorded.

Although we expect vaccination availability and distribution to continue to increase, please continue to take preventative actions to protect yourself and our community. Widespread vaccination will take time and we must remain diligent. Practice social distancing and stay six feet away from other people. Wear a cloth face mask in public spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitize frequently used items.