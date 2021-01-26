SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,840 as of Monday, with an increase to 296 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are six individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been two additional deaths, bringing the total to 47 deaths. A total of 9,616 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 71 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 14 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 11 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,435 as of Monday. Seward County added four positive cases to its total of 3,678. Morton County increased by four cases for a total of 225. Grant and Kearny Counties added two cases each for totals of 901 and 545, respectively. Lane and Stanton Counties also added two cases each for totals of 119 and 172, respectively. Hamilton and Meade Counties added one case each as of Monday for totals of 198 and 464, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,840

Ford - 5,435

Grant - 899

Gray - 539

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 198

Haskell - 396

Kearny - 545

Lane - 119

Meade - 464

Morton - 225

Scott - 543

Seward - 3,678

Stanton - 172

Stevens - 520

Wichita Co. - 209

The state of Kansas has 269,200 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.