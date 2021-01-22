SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 13 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,828 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 299 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 45 deaths. A total of 9,510 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 81 cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to 30 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 11 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,424 as of Friday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 3,674. Meade County increased by seven cases for an overall total of 463. Kearny County added five cases as of Friday for a total of 543. Grant and Stevens Counties each added four cases for totals of 899 and 520, respectively.

Gray and Lane Counties addd two cases each for totals of 539 and 117, respectively. Morton County added one case for a total of 221. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,828

Ford - 5,424

Grant - 899

Gray - 539

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 197

Haskell - 396

Kearny - 543

Lane - 117

Meade - 463

Morton - 221

Scott - 543

Seward - 3,674

Stanton - 170

Stevens - 520

Wichita Co. - 209

The state of Kansas has 266,600 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.