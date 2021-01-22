Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Berny Cantu Jr, 30, 145 Cloverleaf St., was arrested at 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 14 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

Alex Julian Acevedo, 22, 1602 Labrador Blvd., was arrested at 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 14 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

Stephen Ted Griffin, 70, 2403 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 15 on allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child; promote obscenity to minors.

Moses Joel Guerrero, 40, 1811 W, Mary St., was arrested at 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 15 on allegations of second-degree murder.

Jesus Hector Flores, 35, 2103 W. Maple St., was arrested at 9:18 a.m. on Jan. 16 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; distribution of controlled substance.

Kevin L. Jones, 56, 2514 Dee Ave., was arrested at 4:03 p.m. on Jan. 16 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Mark Mario Ortega, 27, 201 S. 10th St., was arrested at 10:53 a.m. on Jan. 18 on allegations of criminal threat; domestic battery.

Cristo Antonio Garcia, 21, 513 Eugene Pl., was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 19 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Rafael Ignacio Avila-Juarez, 27, 4170 . US Highway 50, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 19 on allegations of out of state offense (3).

Orlando Lee Rojo, 37, 109 S. 13th St., was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Jan. 19 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer.

Thomas Miles Irwin, 38, transient, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 21 on allegations of stalking.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Fatima Alejandra Montes, 36, 2202 Crestway Dr., was arrested at 1 a.m. on Jan. 15 on allegations of no drug tax stamp; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; distribution of opiate opium narcotic of certain stimulant.

Ivan Ramirez, 30, unknown, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 15 on allegations of unlawfully obtain prescription drug; no drug tax stamp; interference with a law enforcement officer; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; out of county arrest (3).

Robert Bey Muhammed, 41, 3746 W. Jones Ave., was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 18 on allegations of aggravated battery.

Patrick Michael Slattery, 35, Garden City, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 18 on allegations of court ordered sanction.

Joshua Lee Hartley, 32, 905 N. Starlight Dr., was arrested at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 19 on allegations of burglary; probation violation.

Sth Abraham McGuinnes, 30, Dodge City, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 20 on allegations of burglary; theft of property or services.

Shelby Elaine Deremus, 28, 2004 Sioux St., was arrested at 8:50 a.m. on Jan 20 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic of certain stimulant; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance.

Brandon Leon Cruz, 23, 312 N. 10th St., was arrested at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; reckless driving; maximum speed limits; driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs.