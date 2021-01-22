District moves to Level 3.5 Monday

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 is moving to Level 3.5 Protective Measures from the district operational plan starting on Monday. The district has been operating at Level 4 since school resumed on Jan. 5, after the winter break.

The district administration continues to work with the Finney County Health Department on determining the level of protection for students and staff in the district.

Operation Level 3.5 is on-site learning with enhanced protective measures and group gathering limits. Enhanced protective measures include: daily symptomatic screening by teachers; masks are required for all grade levels; handwashing before and after lunch and after recess; small work groups (ex. interventions) should social distance/mask; assigned seating; modified lunch schedules - students eat in classrooms or some in classrooms, some in cafeteria; large group classes outside or social distanced; and limit mixing of people as much as possible.

