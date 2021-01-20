SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 31 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,805 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 316 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 43 deaths. A total of 9,420 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 45 cases pending as of Tuesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 17 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,413 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 20 positive cases to its total of 3,656. Scott County increased by seven cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 543 while Kearny County added five cases for a total of 538. Morton County added three cases for a total of 220. Greeley and Hamilton Counties addd two cases each for totals of 102 and 197, respectively. Grant and Gray Counties act added on case for totals of 895 and 537, respectively. Meade, Stanton and Stevens Counties each addd one case also, bringing their totals to 456, 170 and 516, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,805

Ford - 5,413

Grant - 895

Gray - 537

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 197

Haskell - 396

Kearny - 538

Lane - 115

Meade - 446

Morton - 220

Scott - 543

Seward - 3,656

Stanton - 170

Stevens - 516

Wichita Co. - 209

The state of Kansas has 263,400 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.