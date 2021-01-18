SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 18 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,774 as of Friday, with an increase to 339 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 14 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 43 deaths. A total of 9,318 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 112 cases pending as of Friday.

No Monday numbers for Finney County were available from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,396 as of Monday. Seward County added 16 positive cases to its total of 3,636. Gray County increased by eight cases for a total of 536 while Kearny County added six for a total of 533. Haskell County added five cases for a total of 397 and Stevens County added four cases for a total of 515.

Meade and Stanton Counties added three cases for totals of 445 and 169, respectively. Greeley and Lane Counties each added one case as of Monday for totals of 100 and 115, respectively. Morton and Scott Counties also added one case each for totals of 217 and 536, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,774

Ford - 5,396

Grant - 894

Gray - 536

Greeley - 100

Hamilton - 195

Haskell - 397

Kearny - 533

Lane - 115

Meade - 445

Morton - 217

Scott - 536

Seward - 3,636

Stanton - 169

Stevens - 515

Wichita Co. - 209

The state of Kansas has 259,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.