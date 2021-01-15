SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 23 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,756 as of Thursday, with an increase to 326 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 43 deaths. A total of 9,243 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 61 cases pending as of Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 24 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,381 as of Friday. Seward County added 33 positive cases to its total of 3,620. Meade County added nine cases for a total of 442 while Scott County increased by seven cases for a total of 535. Grant and Wichita Counties each added five cases for totals of 893 and 209, respectively.

Kearny and Morton Counties added four cases each for totals of 527 and 216, respectively. Gray and Haskell Counties mach addd three cases for totals of 528 and 392, respectively. Greeley and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 99 and 511. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,756

Ford - 5,381

Grant - 893

Gray - 528

Greeley - 99

Hamilton - 195

Haskell - 392

Kearny - 527

Lane - 114

Meade - 442

Morton - 216

Scott - 535

Seward - 3,620

Stanton - 166

Stevens - 511

Wichita Co. - 209

The state of Kansas has 256,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.