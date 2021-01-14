Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert Justin Sauceda, 30, transient, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Jan. 8 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; municipal bench warrant.

Jade Katherine Simmons, 28, 603 E. Maple St., was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 8 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

Manuel Gerard Hernandez, 51, 203 S. Sixth St., was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Ivan Rios-Castillo, 30, 105 N. Fourth St., was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 on allegations of aggravated domestic battery; aggravated kidnapping; endangering a child.

Alejandra Cortes-Medina, 27, Leoti, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 10 on allegations of distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; unlawful obtain of prescription drug; possession of marijuana.

Francisco Enrique Garcia, 20, 506 E. Olive St., was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 10 on allegations of unlawful obtain prescription drug; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

Enissa Marlene Pineda, 23, 5815 E. Crestview Dr., was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 11 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Eraclio Hernandez, 33, 1507 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 11 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Juan Manuel Moreno, 26, 510 W. Maple St., was arrested at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 13 on allegations of rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated indecent liberties with a child.