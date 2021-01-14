HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Messy bathrooms

Dear Heloise: My small bathroom always seems so messy. There's stuff all over the counter, no one puts things away and I'm always embarrassed when someone has to use our facilities. Have you got any hints for me? - Stacy K., New York

Stacy, first everyone has to be on board with keeping the bathroom tidy. Nothing left on the floor; caps put back on products. All towels hung up, wipe mirror and sink after use and throw out old cosmetics. Use a shower caddy for bath and shower time; throw away expired medicine. Get rid of soap slivers, nearly empty bottles and dried up nail polish. Use drawer dividers to keep things tidy and easy to find; use a shoe bag as extra storage and hang it on the back of the bathroom door. - Heloise

THE WRONG MEDICATION

Dear Heloise: I have to take several medications, but I've gotten confused at times and taken the wrong meds. I took a sleeping pill before I went to work and nodded off at my desk. How can I keep these meds straight? - Laura W., Valley City, N.D.

Laura, take the bottles containing the nighttime meds, and with a red marker, draw a crescent moon on the label. Place those bottles together in a cabinet or drawer. Take your daytime meds, and with the red marker, draw a smiley face, but place them in another cabinet, separate from the nighttime meds. - Heloise

ENTERTAINMENT MADE EASY

Dear Heloise: We love having people over for a party or dinner, but for some reason I'm always rushed at the last minute, and I'm often a bit frazzled by the time the guests arrive. - Linda Q., San Antonio, Texas

Linda, I have a simple plan you can do with a S-M-I-L-E.

S: Set the table early.

M: Menu. Select a good one! Try "make-it-now, bake-it-later" dishes.

I: Invite interesting people and welcome newcomers.

L: Lists. Write it all down. Plan your schedule ahead of time and put it in a place for all to see, and if you stick to it, all will go as planned.

E: Enjoy. Have a good time. Entertaining can be lots of fun if you're at peace. - Heloise

SUITS

Dear Heloise: I retired about two years ago, but a I have closet filled to the brim with beautiful, expensive suits that I no longer wear. I've called a few places, and they said they didn't want suits, only winter wear. Where can I donate some of these suits before they become unfashionable? - Meg S., Chicago

Meg, did you try your local battered women's shelter? Many women need suits to interview for jobs but don't have the resources to go out and buy something new to look professional and ready for work. There are also various charities that help women find work, and they might be interested in helping women with proper clothing to make a good impression on an interview. For many women it's an answered prayer. - Heloise

