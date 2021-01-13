SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 37 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,714 as of Tuesday, with an increase to 315 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 42 deaths. A total of 9,163 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 109 cases pending as of Tuesday, while the positivity rate has increased to 31 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 20 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,357 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 27 positive cases to its total of 3,587. Meade County increased by 15 cases for a total of 433 while Haskell County addd six cases for a total of 389. Wichita County added four cases as of Wednesday for a total of 204. Kearny and Scott Counties each addd three cases for totals of 523 and 528, respectively. Grant and Stevens Counties added two cases each for totals of 888 and 510, respectively. Gray and Hamilton Counties each added one case for totals of 525 and 195, respectively. Lane and Stanton Counties also added one case each for totals of 114 and 166, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,714

Ford - 5,357

Grant - 888

Gray - 525

Greeley - 98

Hamilton - 195

Haskell - 389

Kearny - 523

Lane - 114

Meade - 433

Morton - 212

Scott - 528

Seward - 3,587

Stanton - 166

Stevens - 510

Wichita Co. - 204

The state of Kansas has 252,000 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.