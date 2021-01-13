NYC cancels Trump contracts

By Shant Shahrigian

New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK - New York City is canceling contracts with the Trump Organization, Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday, citing the commander-in-chief’s incitement of the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The announcement came as the House of Representatives was set to impeach the president on Wednesday.

The Trump Organization will be notified that the city is ending deals to run two skating rinks and a carousel at Central Park, along with the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx, according to the mayor.

The carousel is currently closed and will be removed from Trump’s hands 25 days after a notice is delivered to his business, de Blasio said. The deal for the Wollman and Lasker Rinks will end 30 days after the notice.

Canceling the Trump Links contracts is more complicated and will take “months,” the mayor said.

He noted that the PGA recently canceled plans to hold this year’s championship at Trump’s New Jersey golf course, and that the city contract with Trump Links “called for a championship-level golf course that would attract major championship events.”

“Trump’s incitement of violence at our Capitol was an abomination,” the city’s Corporation Counsel James Johnson stated. “In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the City to commence the process of canceling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump Organization.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately answer a request for comment.