Merilyn Douglass named new Garden City Community College Board of Trustees chair

Chair, vice-chair and other officers were elected at Garden City Community College's regular Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

Merilyn Douglass was elected as the 2021 chair. She previously served as the 2020 vice-chair.

The position was previously held by Blake Wasinger.

Beth Tedow was elected as the 2021 vice-chair and reelected as the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees representative.

David Rupp was selected to continue his role as the Economic Development Corporation representative.

Other officers appointed were Ryan Ruda as the secretary to the board, Jodie Tewell as the deputy clerk, Karla Armstrong as the college treasurer and alternate designated agent for KPERS, Shanda Smith as the designated endowment representative and David Rupp as the Broncbuster Athletic Association representative.

Three new employees were also introduced: Jeffrey Tatum as the new athletics director, Kelsey Bradford as the admissions representative and Madilyn Rider as the new public relations coordinator.

GCCC president Ryan Ruda gave a report on campus updates that were completed over the holiday break, which include remodeling of the business office, a criminal justice classroom, a classroom in the JCVT building and the creation of an esports classroom.