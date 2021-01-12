SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 23 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,677 as of Monday evening, with an increase to 305 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 13 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 42 deaths. A total of 9,118 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 37 cases pending as of Monday evening, while the positivity rate has increased to 31 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 33 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,337 as of Monday. Seward County added 26 positive cases to its total of 3,560. Gray County increased by 13 cases over the weekend for a total of 524 while Stevens County added eight cases for a total of 508. Grant and Meade Counties added five cases each for totals of 886 and 418, respectively. Haskell County added four cases for a total of 383 as Kearny County added three cases for a total of 520.

Stanton and Wichita Counties also added three cases each for totals of 165 and 200, respectively. Morton and Scott Counties added two cases each for totals of 211 and 525, respectively. Greeley and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 98 and 113, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,677

Ford - 5,337

Grant - 886

Gray - 524

Greeley - 98

Hamilton - 194

Haskell - 383

Kearny - 520

Lane - 113

Meade - 418

Morton - 211

Scott - 525

Seward - 3,560

Stanton - 165

Stevens - 508

Wichita Co. - 200

The state of Kansas has 247,500 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.