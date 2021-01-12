Murder suspect sought by GCPD

Garden City Telegram

On Monday, Jan. 11, at approximately 3 a.m., Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 200 N. Ninth St. to assist Finney County EMS with an unresponsive man, suffering from a head injury.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez, 39, was not breathing and had been shot, in addition to the head injuries, according to a release from the GCPD. Gonzalez was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined Gonzalez had a small gathering at his residence. During the gathering, he was involved in a physical altercation and was shot. The unknown assailant fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If a witness to this incident or have information related to this incident, contact the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).