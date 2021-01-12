SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

GCHS driver education class deadline Friday

Garden City Telegram

Enrollment for the spring session of the Driver Education course at Garden City High School will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday in room F108, in the Freshman Academy, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.  

This course is available to Garden City High School students.  There are a limited number of students that are accepted in each class.  There will be a lottery for the classes.  Lottery winners will be chosen for the classes during the sign-up. 

The first session will be held from 3:45 -5:45 p.m. starting Jan. 20.  The second session will start May 3.  The classes will allow students to complete the book part of the course; with the driving portion scheduled after completion of the class. The driving part of the course will be completed by June 30. 

The fee for the class is $200 and must be paid in full at the time of enrollment. Checks will need to be made out to Student Funds.

For more information, email Eric Victor at evictor@gckschools.com.