GCHS driver education class deadline Friday

Garden City Telegram

Enrollment for the spring session of the Driver Education course at Garden City High School will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday in room F108, in the Freshman Academy, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

This course is available to Garden City High School students. There are a limited number of students that are accepted in each class. There will be a lottery for the classes. Lottery winners will be chosen for the classes during the sign-up.

The first session will be held from 3:45 -5:45 p.m. starting Jan. 20. The second session will start May 3. The classes will allow students to complete the book part of the course; with the driving portion scheduled after completion of the class. The driving part of the course will be completed by June 30.

The fee for the class is $200 and must be paid in full at the time of enrollment. Checks will need to be made out to Student Funds.

For more information, email Eric Victor at evictor@gckschools.com.