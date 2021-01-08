SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 29 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,629 as of Thursday, with an increase to 309 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 42 deaths. A total of 9,005 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 103 cases pending as of Thursday.

No new Friday numbers for Finney County were available from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 42 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,304 as of Friday. Seward County added 26 positive cases to its total of 3,534. Grant and Haskell Counties increased by six cases for totals of 881 and 379, respectively. Morton County added five cases for a total of 209. Hamilton and Kearny Counties added four cases for totals of 194 and 517, respectively. Meade County also addd four cases for a total of 413. Scott and Wichita Counties each added four cases also for totals of 523 and 197, respectively. Greeley and Stevens Counties added three cases each for totals of 97 and 197, respectively. Lane County added two cases for a total of 112. Gray and Stanton Counties each added one case for totals of 511 and 162, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,629

Ford - 5,304

Grant - 881

Gray - 511

Greeley - 97

Hamilton - 194

Haskell - 379

Kearny - 517

Lane - 112

Meade - 413

Morton - 209

Scott - 523

Seward - 3,534

Stanton - 162

Stevens - 500

Wichita Co. - 197

The state of Kansas has 242,300 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.