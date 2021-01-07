SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 29 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,602 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 304 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 42 deaths. A total of 8,958 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 81 cases pending as of Wednesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 56 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,262 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 32 positive cases to its total of 3,508. Gray County increased by 11 cases for a total of 510, while Haskell County added eight cases for a total of 373. Wichita County added seven cases for a total of 193 as Kearny County addd six cases for a total of 513. Meade and Morton Counties each added six cases also for totals of 409 and 204, respectively. Scott County added five cases for a total of 519. Grant and Stevens Counties each addd three cases for totals of 875 and 497, respectively. Hamilton and Lane Counties addd one case each for totals of 190 and 110, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,602

Ford - 5,262

Grant - 875

Gray - 510

Greeley - 94

Hamilton - 190

Haskell - 373

Kearny - 513

Lane - 110

Meade - 409

Morton - 204

Scott - 519

Seward - 3,508

Stanton - 161

Stevens - 497

Wichita Co. - 193

The state of Kansas has 236,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.