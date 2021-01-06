Attempted murder suspect arrested

By The Telegram staff

On Sunday, Jan. 3, at approximately 7 a.m., the Garden City Police Department dispatched officers to the northeast part of town for a reported fight-in-progress. As the officer arrived, a woman was observed who appeared to be in distress. As the officer began to approach the woman, a man, later identified as Tuan Tran, 48, Garden City, ran out of his residence toward her according to a GCPD release.

As the woman tried to flee from Tran, she fell to the ground. Tran had a large-blade knife in his hand as he ran toward the woman. Tran then allegedly jumped on top of the woman and stabbed her. The officer ran to the woman, wrestled the knife away from Tran, and pulled Tran off of her. Tran was arrested after a struggle with the officer.

The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by Finney County EMS for minor injuries. She was treated and released. Tran was transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and then transported to the Finney County Jail. The officer was also taken to St. Catherine Hospital then treated and released for minor injuries.

An affidavit was filed with the charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The case has been forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s office for further review.