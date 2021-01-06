Fee model selected for Garden Rapids

A fee model for Garden Rapids at The Big Pool was selected by the Garden City Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.

A $3 model was chosen with a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Roy Cessna dissenting.

This means daily passes cost $3, a punch pass with 20 punches costs $48 and annual passes are $77 for a single person and $174 for families of up to four people and $20 for each additional person.

This fee model differs from the proposed $3 model at the Dec. 15 commission meeting in that variations in cost between child, adult and senior were removed. It's now a flat rate for anyone who comes to the pool.

Cessna said he was in favor of the $5 fee model because of the debt service for the facility.

"That's where I'm at because at the $5 we're actually at or below what the other communities are charging for similar ... pools in the area," he said.

Commissioner Manny Ortiz said he was originally for a $5 model but after thinking back to when he was growing up in a family of 13 and thinking of big families nowadays, a $5 fee per person would be difficult for people to afford.

"My family now ... we got six people in the house, so you kind of have to start thinking about what we can afford when I was younger," he said. "We're very fortunate of the jobs that we have now, Garden City has been a blessing to our family, we've been able and capable to hold our jobs, so we're fortunate in that way, but there is still a lot of families who are coming from where I came from."

In other business, Cessna was named as the new Garden City mayor at the commission's annual reorganization meeting prior to the regular commission meeting.

Cessna was elected to the commission in 2011 and was re-elected again in 2015 and 2019.

Cessna said he was humbled to be named as mayor of Garden City.

"I really look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and Garden City staff to continue to make Garden City a regional destination location in western Kansas," he said.

Also at the commission meeting, the commission approved a 30-day extension to the citywide ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings within the city limits.

The commission will again discuss the ordinance at the commission's regular meeting on Feb. 2.