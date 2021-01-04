SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 52 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases since Tuesday for an overall total of 5,482 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 311 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 42 deaths. A total of 8,853 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 76 cases pending as of Thursday.

Numbers for Monday from the Finney County Health Department were unavailable by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 24 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,206 as of Monday. Seward County added 23 positive cases to its total of 3,476. Stevens County increased by seven cases for a total of 494. Gray County added five cases for a total of 499 while Wichita County addd four cases for a total of 186.

Meade County added three cases for a total of 403 and Morton County addd two cases for a total of 198. Hamilton and Haskell Counties each added one cases as of Monday for totals of 189 and 365, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,482

Ford - 5,206

Grant - 872

Gray - 499

Greeley - 95

Hamilton - 189

Haskell - 365

Kearny - 507

Lane - 109

Meade - 403

Morton - 198

Scott - 514

Seward - 3,476

Stanton - 161

Stevens - 494

Wichita Co. - 186

The state of Kansas has 231,300 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.